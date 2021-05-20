Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

