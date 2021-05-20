Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

