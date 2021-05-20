Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

