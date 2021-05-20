West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to $99.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

WFG stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

