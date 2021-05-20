Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

