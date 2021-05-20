Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 11,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.