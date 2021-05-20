Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) PT Raised to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,759,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

