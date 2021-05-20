William S. Simon Sells 31,007 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.