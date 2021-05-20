William S. Simon Sells 31,007 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

