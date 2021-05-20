Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Shares of WLMS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,338. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of 120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

