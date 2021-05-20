Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Shares of WLMS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,338. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of 120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
