Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 139,323 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.