Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $234.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $191.73 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

