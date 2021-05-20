Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Shares Up 1%

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Wizard Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

