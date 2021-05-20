Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.53% of Worthington Industries worth $94,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,913,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $66.48 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

