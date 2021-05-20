WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,267.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,975.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

