WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

