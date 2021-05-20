Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Issues Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

XELB opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.