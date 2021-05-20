Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Issues Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.
XELB opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.02.
About Xcel Brands
