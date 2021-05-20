Xcel Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

XEL opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

