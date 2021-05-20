Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

