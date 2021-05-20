XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.