XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.
Shares of XPEV opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
