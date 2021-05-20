XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 583,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $149.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

