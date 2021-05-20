Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 5,158,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,441. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71.

YSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

