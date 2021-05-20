YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro Sells 25,350 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hollie Sammons Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get YETI alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of YETI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.