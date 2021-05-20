YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.