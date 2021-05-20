Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.77% of Yext worth $178,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Yext by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yext by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,511. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

