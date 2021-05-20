Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Shares Down 3.4%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Separately, Citigroup cut Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.