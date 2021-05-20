Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.61). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 2,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,442. The stock has a market cap of $837.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

