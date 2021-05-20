Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $685.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.51 million to $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of ANET traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,580. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $831,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.