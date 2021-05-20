Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $685.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.51 million to $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of ANET traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,580. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $831,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.