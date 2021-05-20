Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post sales of $566.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.17 million and the lowest is $470.48 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

XEC traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

