Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Duluth reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Duluth has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

