Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.05. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.47. 77,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

