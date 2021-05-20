Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $373.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.47 million and the lowest is $364.10 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

