Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $540.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. Kirby posted sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Kirby stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. 2,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,168. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,907 shares of company stock worth $723,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

