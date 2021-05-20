Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce $433.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,782,000.

MCFE opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.