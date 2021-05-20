Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE:SC opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,131,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,908,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

