Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $128.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $134.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $110.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 21,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,759. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

