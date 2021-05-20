Zacks: Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Belden stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $54.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.