Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CYBE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

