Zacks: Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $225.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.77 million and the lowest is $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $877.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,503. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

