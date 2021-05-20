Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $194.08 on Thursday. Heska has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $21,731,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $13,680,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Heska by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.