Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.66. 38,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.73.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.