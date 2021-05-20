Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.66. 38,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.73.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

