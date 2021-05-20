Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Brokerages expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,762,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $417,065,000 after purchasing an additional 184,044 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,843 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.48. 21,979,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,234,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

