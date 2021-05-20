Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. PVH posted earnings of ($3.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $112.66. The stock had a trading volume of 728,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

