Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce sales of $134.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.64 million and the highest is $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 814.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $730.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $70.07. 296,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.