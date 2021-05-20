Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.