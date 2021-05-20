Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post sales of $54.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.72 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $226.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $227.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.87 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 106,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $725.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

