Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

DSSI stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $10,148,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after buying an additional 82,662 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

