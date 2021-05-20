Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

