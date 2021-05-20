Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce sales of $106.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.11 million and the lowest is $106.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. 115,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,301. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

