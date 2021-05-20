Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $209.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $875.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.50 million to $877.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $937.21 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -277.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

