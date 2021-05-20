Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.67. 1,383,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.42. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

